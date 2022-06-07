RuPaul, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo Among Stars Lined Up For Tony Awards
By Michael Malone published
Broadway’s best saluted June 12
The Tony Awards happens June 12 on CBS and Paramount Plus. The four-hour event from Radio City Music Hall in New York starts with The Tony Awards: Act One, from 7 to 8 p.m. ET, followed by The 75th Annual Tony Awards on CBS and Paramount Plus from 8 to 11 p.m. ET.
Stars lined up include Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Laurence Fishburne, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Sarah Silverman and Bowen Yang.
Darren Criss and Juliannne Hough co-host The Tony Awards: Act One. Ariana DeBose hosts The Tony Awards. Debose’s stage credits include Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She was in film West Side Story and TV series Schmigadoon!
The Tony Awards will celebrate the best on Broadway in 2021-2022.
Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment produce. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry and Weiss will direct. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
