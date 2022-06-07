RuPaul, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo Among Stars Lined Up For Tony Awards

The Tony Awards happens June 12 on CBS and Paramount Plus. The four-hour event from Radio City Music Hall in New York starts with The Tony Awards: Act One, from 7 to 8 p.m. ET, followed by The 75th Annual Tony Awards on CBS and Paramount Plus from 8 to 11 p.m. ET.

Stars lined up include Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Laurence Fishburne, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Sarah Silverman and Bowen Yang.

Darren Criss and Juliannne Hough co-host The Tony Awards: Act One. Ariana DeBose hosts The Tony Awards. Debose’s stage credits include Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She was in film West Side Story and TV series Schmigadoon!

The Tony Awards will celebrate the best on Broadway in 2021-2022.

Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment produce. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry and Weiss will direct. ■