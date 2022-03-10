Tony Awards on Paramount Plus, CBS

The 75th Annual Tony Awards happens June 12 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Paramount Plus starts the coverage at 7 p.m., and CBS goes live at 8 p.m. ET. Both networks air the awards event until 11 p.m.

The host has not been named.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards salutes the top Broadway projects of 2021-2022. CBS has aired the event since 1978.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct.

The 74th Annual Tony Awards was on September 26, pushed back from June due to the pandemic. Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom, Jr. hosted.

Broadway shows resumed in September 2021. ■