Tony Awards on CBS, Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus will have the Tony Awards on Sunday, Sept. 26, and Paramount Plus and CBS will both air The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! after the Tony's, the live special offering a concert and presenting a small number of major Tony Awards.

The 74th annual Tony Awards, celebrating the best in theater in the 2019-2020 Broadway season, happens at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 26 and The Tony Awards Present airs 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT. That can also be viewed on the CBS app.

The 2019-2020 Broadway season was of course interrupted by the pandemic, which closed theaters in March 2020. The Tony Awards were initially scheduled for June 2020.

The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.

The Tony Awards Present is a live concert event featuring Broadway talent, and the special will also present the Tony's for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

“We are thrilled to bring the best of Broadway to television viewers who have been through so much without the joys, comfort and excitement that live theater provides,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music, live events and alternative programming, CBS Entertainment. “With the combined power of CBS and Paramount Plus, the show will honor this year’s Tony Award nominees and winners in a new format unlike any other, and celebrate the iconic music, memorable performances and unique personalities that make Broadway so special.”

Broadway shows are set to resume in September.

“After this devastating past year and a half for our industry, our city and for the entire world, we are excited to finally be able to celebrate the return of Broadway, our Tony Award nominees and winners in this new and exciting format,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “There is nothing that compares to the magic of live theater—and we are thrilled to be able to share its celebratory return and the incredible talent and artistry of the abbreviated 2019-2020 season with theatre fans everywhere.”

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! will be produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct.