Ariana DeBose to Host Tony Awards on CBS

Actress Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the event airing June 12 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The awards gala starts at 8 p.m. ET, and Paramount Plus has the pre-game at 7 p.m.

DeBose played Anita in West Side Story. She is also in Schmigadoon! on Apple TV Plus. Her stage roles have included Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Hamilton, which she was an original cast member for.

“We are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles on stage and in film and television, host this year’s Tony Awards,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming, CBS. “After the challenging last two years, there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist.”

The 75th Tonys recognize the best of Broadway’s 2021-2022 season. The event has been on CBS since 1978.

“I’m coming home!“ DuBose said. “I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12.”

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct. ■