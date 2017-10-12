CBS Will Air Tony Awards Through 2026

CBS will be the home of the annual Tony Awards broadcast through 2026, thanks to a new agreement with The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tony Awards, celebrating the best on Broadway, have aired on CBS since 1978.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards airs live from Radio City Music Hall in New York June 10, 2018 on CBS.

“Each year, we bring the joy and spontaneity of live theater to our viewers in their very own living rooms,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to continue bringing the best of Broadway, whether it’s the newest hits, such as Dear Evan Hanson and Hamilton, or tried and true favorites, like Miss Saigon, to primetime television for many years to come.”

The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also be director for the 19th consecutive year.

“CBS has been an amazing and collaborative partner in bringing the live arts we honor to their viewers,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president, The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president, the American Theatre Wing. “Their continued support has helped make the Tony Awards an acclaimed television event, and has allowed us to bring Broadway to homes all over America.”

The Tonys are named for Antoinette (Tony) Perry, the American Theatre Wing’s World War II chairperson. The winners are selected by approximately 800 voters.