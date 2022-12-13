Tony Awards Move to United Palace in Upper Manhattan

CBS presents The 76th Annual Tony Awards from the United Palace in New York Sunday, June 11. It is the first time the Tonys are at the United Palace, located in Washington Heights. The broadcast will also stream on Paramount Plus.

The Tony Awards, which honor the best on Broadway, are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tonys have aired on CBS since 1978. Nominations for the 2022 awards will be announced May 2.

The United Palace opened in 1930 as one of five Loew’s “Wonder Theatres,” vaudeville and movie houses located in New York City and New Jersey. With nearly 3,400 seats, the theater hosts concerts, movie premieres and other events.

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time. As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.

Last year’s event was at Radio City Music Hall.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct. ■