Tony Awards Moves to Lincoln Center

The 2024 Tony Awards takes place for the first time at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York Sunday, June 16. CBS and Paramount Plus have the event live. It is the 77th annual Tonys, which celebrate the best on Broadway.
The host has not been named.
Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will be announced on April 30.
The 2023 Tony Awards was held at the United Palace in New York in June. Ariana DeBose hosted. The 2022 Tonys took place at Radio City Music Hall, and DeBose was the host.
The David H. Koch Theater, originally named the New York State Theater, opened in 1964 and was designed by Philip Johnson for the New York City Ballet.
The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct the Tonys.
The Tonys are named for Antoinette Perry, an actress and director, and co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.
CBS has aired the Tonys since 1978.
