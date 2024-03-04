Dick Wolf Crime Empire Expands to Netflix With 'Homicide' Docuseries
The five-part 'Homicide: New York' will showcase real-life brutal killings in the Big Apple, starting March 20, with 'Homicide: Los Angeles' dropping later this year
The undisputed king of network procedural dramas, Dick Wolf, is opening up shop for the first time at Netflix, with the five-part docuseries Homicide: New York dropping on March 20.
Produced by Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries, the series will chronicle five real-life killings in the Big Apple, featuring interviews with the cops and prosecutors involved with them. It will be followed up later this year by another five-part installment, Homicide: Los Angeles.
Homicide will be produced by Wolf, Tom Thayer, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Adam Kassen.
Wolf currently has nine series across his Law & Order and Chicago franchises on NBC, as well as his FBI franchise on CBS.
The deal with Netflix reportedly predated Wolf's overall deal with Universal Studio Group, which provides Universal Television Alternative Studio first dibs on non-scripted shows like docuseries.
Homicide is Wolf's second streaming project, the seminal one being rookie cop drama On Call for Amazon Prime Video.
Here's the trailer for Homicide: New York:
