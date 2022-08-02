Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in 'Road House' Movie Reboot

Prime Video will develop a new original movie based on the 1989 drama film Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal in the starring role, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The movie follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise, according to Prime Video. The late Patrick Swayze starred in the lead role of the 1989 Road House film, produced by MGM.

Joel Silver, who served as producer of the original Road House film, will serve as executive producer for the reboot, along with JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch, said the streaming service. Doug Liman will direct the movie.

“Road House is a homerun for us .. not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Added Silver: “The original Road House has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one."

Road House also stars Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.■