Disney Plus Drives Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour Bus (Taylor’s Version) To Roku City
Promo highlights that concert movie is available to stream
Disney Plus has made a deal promoting Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour Film in Roku City, the purple screen saver where the streaming platform highlights popular programming.
The screensaver highlights Swift’s tour bus, while a full-blown promo highlights that the concert is available to stream on Disney Plus.
“As the TV streaming ecosystem continues to become more crowded, brands are searching for innovative ways to connect with viewers. Roku wants to give brands like Disney Plus the unique opportunity to connect with viewers for a more enjoyable streaming experience on the largest screen in the home,” Roku said.
Not all Roku users were enchanted by the latest addition to Roku City.
On Roku’s channels and viewing page, a number of Roku users called the Swifty theme on the home screen obnoxious and shared tips for turning off the screen saver.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.