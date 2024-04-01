Disney Plus Drives Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour Bus (Taylor’s Version) To Roku City

Disney Plus has made a deal promoting Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour Film in Roku City, the purple screen saver where the streaming platform highlights popular programming.

The screensaver highlights Swift’s tour bus, while a full-blown promo highlights that the concert is available to stream on Disney Plus.

“As the TV streaming ecosystem continues to become more crowded, brands are searching for innovative ways to connect with viewers. Roku wants to give brands like Disney Plus the unique opportunity to connect with viewers for a more enjoyable streaming experience on the largest screen in the home,” Roku said.

Not all Roku users were enchanted by the latest addition to Roku City.

On Roku’s channels and viewing page , a number of Roku users called the Swifty theme on the home screen obnoxious and shared tips for turning off the screen saver.

(Image credit: Roku)