Disney Cruise Line Sets Sail on Stream to Roku City

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, is setting a course for Roku City.

An image of the ship will be showcased on Roku’s iconic purple skyline screensaver for the rest of January.

Sharp-eyed viewers will be able to see some of the ships features and activities including the Haunted Mansion Parlor, the Broadway-style show Disney: The Tale of Moana and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in The Bahamas.

Roku users flock to Roku City, with 85% of the streamer’s subscribers watching the screensavers when they take a break from streaming content.

“We are thrilled to bring a touch of Disney magic to Roku,” said Jeff Katz, Roku’s U.S. Head of Verticals, Auto, Restaurants, Travel. “At a time when the TV and streaming landscape continues to be fractured, brands are looking for innovative ways to be unmissable. Roku City is a beloved experience for millions of streamers, and we want to bring brands like Disney Cruise Line into a space that brings those viewers joy on the largest screen in the home.

"So, all aboard as Roku City transforms into the ultimate destination for Disney Cruise Line,” he said.

The companies declined to disclose how much Disney is paying for the integration.

All Roku viewers will be able to see the ship in Roku City while it’s afloat.

As part of the campaign, Disney will also be streaming video ads on The Roku Channel across several lines of the Disney Parks & Resorts business.