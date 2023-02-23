Roku City Coming to Life During SXSW In Austin

Streamer working with Best Buy to show off home theater experience

Roku City
Roku City is coming to life at SXSW (Image credit: Roku)

Roku is creating a real-life version of its Roku City screensaver in Austin, Texas, during the SXSW festival in March.

Working with Best Buy is turning a multi-story building into Roku City featuring the Best Buy Home Theater Experience. 

The pop-up exhibit will feature a purple-themed Roku City Style Show, a Roku City Rooftop Diner with reservations available via OpenTable and a menu loaded with movie and TV references, and Roku City Park, where people can walk under the trees, watch monsters and sip coffee.

“The opening of Roku City offers the opportunity to spark conversations around the ways brands can activate based on organic feedback from their audiences while also exploring the continued value of  IRL experiences in our increasingly digital-first world,” the company said.

The Roku City featuring the Best Buy Home Theater experience will be open to the public on March 11 and March 12. ■

