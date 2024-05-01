Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ Keeps Top Spot in TVision Power Score

Amazon Prime Video’s series Fallout held on to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected TV for the week of April 22.

TVision said it is rare for a show that drops all of its episodes at once to maintain a leadership spot in Power Score for several weeks in a row.

Fallout’s staying power speaks to its ability to keep viewers engaged for multiple episodes.

Paramount Plus’ Knuckles, a spin-off from the Sonic the Hedgehog video game franchise, premiered as the No. 2 show in Power Score.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Disney Plus’ X-Men ‘97, Amazon Prime’s Them and Apple TV Plus’ Palm Royale.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.