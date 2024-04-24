Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ Tops TVision Power Score Rankings

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout topped TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected TV for the week of April 15.

It was the second straight week Fallout was the No. 1 show.

The rest of the week’s Top 5 were Hulu’s Under The Bridge, Disney Plus’ X-Men ‘97, and two shows from Apple TV Plus Franklin and Sugar.

Apple TV had the most shows in the Top 20 with five.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.

(Image credit: Tvision)