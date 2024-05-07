No Cereal for You! Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' Goes Largely Unwatched -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for April 29 - May 5

The Jerry Seinfeld-directed comedy Unfrosted took the top spot among Netflix’s weekly English-language film rankings, but with just 11.3 million engagement hours 7.1 million account views, the star-studded movie had the worst showing for a No. 1 film by the streaming company since it began ranking audience performance by account views in June 2023.

Despite the lukewarm critical reception, the bombing of Seinfeld's directorial debut comes with at least some surprise, just considering the sheer comedy-star power of the film, which casted alongside Seinfeld Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Jim Gaffigan, John Hamm, Max Greenfield, Dan Levy, Bill Burr and Cedric the Entertainer, just to name a few well-known performers.

The whimsical, early-60s-set period comedy themed around the creation of Pop-Tarts failed to capitalize on the product-oriented film craze created by titles like Barbie and Air.

In better news for Netflix, Richard Gadd’s biographical limited series Baby Reindeer continued to hold the No. 1 spot among Netflix’s top 10 English-language series, dropping just slightly in viewership in week 4 to 73.6 million hours streamed and 18.6 million account views.

For the second week in a row, it was also the most-watched title on Netflix overall.

Baby Reindeer was chased at No. 2 on Netflix's English-language series charts by the debut of limited series A Man in Full starring Jeff Daniels, which 28,000 viewing hours and 6.3 million account views.

And hanging on the charts was Guy Ritchie’s spin-off series The Gentlemen, which finished at No. 7 in the rankings in its ninth week, with 11.7 million viewing hours.

Charting well internationally for Netflix is Spanish crime docudrama The Asunta Case, which more than doubled its viewership last week, with 64.7 million hours viewed and 11.9 million account views.

