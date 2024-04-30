'Baby Reindeer' Slays Again in Week 3 -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for April 22-28

Netflix’s critically lauded stalker drama Baby Reindeer continued its meteoric ascent last week, expanding its audience engagement by 67% week over week to 87.4 million streaming hours. Account views for the week of April 22-28, meanwhile, expanded by nearly 70% to 22 million.

English writer-actor Richard Gadd's autobiographical limited series about relentlessly receiving unrequited love debuted the week of April 8-14, gathering just 10.4 million viewing hours and 2.6 million views in its first three days, according to Netflix's weekly global ratings disclosure.

Since then, Baby Reindeer has steadily built its viewership, with help from a Rotten Tomatoes critics score that now stands at 97% based on 39 reviews.

Baby Reindeer was easily Netflix’s most watched title across all categories, easily beating the No. 2 positioned series on Netflix's English-language TV show ranker, the debut of the tween-targeted action-adventure comedy Dead Boy Detectives.

That series, based on a comic by popular author Neil Gaiman, garnered just 22.2 million viewing hours and 3.1 million views.

Centering on the ghosts of two young men who spend their afterlife solving supernatural mysteries, Dead Boy Detectives takes place in the same universe as a popular Netflix series, The Sandman, which debuted with 70 million viewing hours in August 2022.

On the film side, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver maintained the No. 1 spot but fell slightly in audience performanbce, ending the viewing period with just 18.8 million account views , compared to the 21.4 million it earned the week prior.

However, catchup viewing for the first Rebel Moon rose from 5.5 to 6 million views, bumping it up to the No. 4 spot among Netflix’s English films.

Elsewhere on the list, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s romantic comedy Anyone But You earned the No. 2 spot in its first six days of availability, ending the ranking window with 18.3 million hours viewed, or 10.6 million views.

Anyone But You was initially released in theaters on December 22, where it grossed more than $215 million globally before Netflix announced the title would be available to stream starting April 23.

