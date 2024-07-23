Future Today Picks iSpot to Measure Streaming Ad Campaigns

Streaming media company Future Today said it is working with iSpot.tv to measure and optimize the streaming advertising campaigns it sells.

iSpot is one of the measurement companies challenge Nielsen, the leader in the TV measurement business.

iSpot’s Streaming Measurement systems focuses on measuring the incremental reach of streaming beyond linear, helping advertisers fine tune the delivery of their campaigns.

It will also enable Future Today to demonstrate audience reach with third-party data.

iSpot also works with streamers ranging from Amazon and YouTube to Roku and Moonbug Entertainment, as well as The Trade Desk

“With more content being consumed on streaming platforms, we knew we were bringing in a new audience that had never experienced cable or linear television, and it was crucial for us to partner with an innovator like iSpot.tv, to help advertisers reach, measure and engage with audiences at scale in these environments,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today

“Through our integration with iSpot.tv, we are able to unlock valuable viewership insights including co-viewership and incremental reach to measure and optimize campaign performance across our flagship and hundreds of partner apps for brands to feel confident in knowing the campaigns are successful,” added Jennifer D'Alessandro, head of ad sales and marketing at Future Today.

Early data from iSpot indicates that ads on Future Today’s apps achieve substantial incremental reach above linear TV.

Smaller brands had 89% incremental reach and impressions and medium-sized brands showed a 67% incremental reach and 67% more incremental impressions.

The results spanned today, auto, travel and quick-service restaurant brands.

“With iSpot’s Streaming Measurement, advertisers can tweak creative, reallocate budgets and re-strategize mid-flight based on real performance data. This agility lets brands maximize the impact of every ad dollar and capitalize on the clear opportunity that exists within the streaming environment,” said Dan Lowenberg, VP of media partnerships at iSpot.