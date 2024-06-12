LinkedIn Names iSpot to Measure New CTV Offering

iSpot.TV said it will provide measurement to support LinkedIn CTV, a new offering designed to target business-to-business customers on connected television.

As part of the LinkedIn Market Parner program, iSpot will be able to help advertisers measure B2B advanced audience segments and households not reached via linear TV.

“Using iSpot’s Unified Measurement, LinkedIn customers are now able to measure the reach of their CTV campaigns to the audiences that matter most,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive VP, media partnerships at iSpot.

Also Read: iSpot.tv Unveils New Streaming Metrics for CTV

LinkedIn uses CTV inventory from a variety of platforms to help customers reach and engage B2B decision makers among its community of more than 1 billion professionals.

Marketers can harness LinkedIn’s first-party data to help reach their target audience and iSpot’s measurement will give them the ability to understand ad performance in achieving business objectives.

"As the advertising industry faces increased pressure to drive results, building solutions that measure the effectiveness in reaching B2B audiences is critical," said Logan Kingman, director of business development for LinkedIn. "Through our collaboration with iSpot, we’re helping our customers better measure the accuracy and reach of their CTV campaigns against target audiences."