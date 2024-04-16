ISpot Selected By My Code To Measure CTV Apps

My Code, a multicultural media and marketing services company, said it selected iSpot.tv to measure its slate of connected TV apps and video properties.

ISpot’s Unified Measurement capabilities will enable My Code to accurately quantify the reach and frequency of CTV ad impressions, impressions delivered to incremental households and person level estimates to account for co-viewing, as well as give clients seeking to reach diverse audiences through ad supported streaming measurement they can count on, the companies said.

“We evaluated a number of providers but ultimately decided that iSpot was an obvious choice because of their ability to provide a truly turnkey and always-on solution,” said Nelson Ferreira, head of industry, CTV at My Code. “We’re excited to work with iSpot to uncover and validate to the market the opportunities they have to connect with our viewers in meaningful ways.”

iSpot recently studied seven major advertisers in categories such as automotive, insurance, pharmaceutical and quick-service restaurants and found that 42% of My Code’s delivered impressions were incremental to linear TV.

When looking at the campaigns that sought to exclusively target Hispanic consumers, about 93% of My Code's delivered impressions were incremental to linear impressions of the major Spanish language networks.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside My Code in order to help them achieve their mission and provide their customers with a trusted and reliable third party measurement solution,” said Dan Loewenberg, VP, media partnerships at iSpot. “Not only does it validate My Code’s commitment to CTV, but it will really help brands determine the best strategies for budget allocation across linear and streaming platforms as a way to unlock the full value of My Code’s diverse platforms and viewers.”