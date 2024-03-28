iSpot To Measure Family Viewing For Moonbug Entertainment

Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment said it has made a deal with iSpot.TV, which will provide cross-platform TV measurement of Moonbug’s connected TV apps.

iSpot will quantify the ad impressions delivered by Moonbug to households that traditional linear TV misses.

According to a study by Attest Market Research, 71% of Moonbug households are cord-cutters or cord-nevers.

Moonbug, which boasts brands like CoComelon and Blippi, said the intelligence will be delivered without compromising data security for children. iSpot will be gathering data on a household level, without collecting personally identifiable information of household members.

“We are thrilled to partner with iSpot, an industry leading measurement solution who understands our need to protect the privacy of minors, while being able to validate the scale and value of our CTV audience.” said Emma Witkowski, head of brand strategy & client success for Moonbug. “Being able to demonstrate the value for advertisers who would like to reach this new audience segment of digital streaming families.”

A pilot program testing iSpot data with advertisers in the consumer packaged goods, gaming, travel and retail categories found that in just one week, advertisers saw up to 87% of Moonbug’s impressions to be incremental to their linear buys, illustrating how family audiences have shifted to streaming platforms.

“We’re excited to work with Moonbug to help them measure and showcase to the market their reach beyond linear TV,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel executive VP, media partnerships at iSpot. “iSpot’s unique measuring methods will help brands understand the real value of Moonbug’s family entertainment channels in order to determine the best strategies to reach the growing number of households who enjoy these channels.”