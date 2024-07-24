Verizon’s Big Play: Offers NFL Sunday Ticket For Free

Going deep into its playbook, Verizon is offering NFL Sunday Ticket to new subscribers and customers who upgrade their home internet plans or add an additional line or new device to the mobile account.

Sunday Ticket, sold by YouTube, costs $449 a year, and enables fans to watch out of market NFL games.

Some existing subscribers will get $100 off a season of Sunday Ticket.

Verizon is also working with YouTube to offer $10 a month off subscriptions to the YouTube TV Base plan, which cuts the monthly price to $62.99 a month from $72,99 a month.

As part of the promotion, Verizon is also offering customers an opportunity to win tickets to games from Verizon Access. Verizon said tickets to every NFL game for all 32 teams will be given away.

“Whether you watch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV, or score tickets from Verizon Access, Verizon is making it easier than ever for football fans to stay connected to the game and teams they love,” a Verizon spokesperson said. “Plus, Verizon now powers all 30 NFL Stadiums with 5G Ultra Wideband technology, delivering the best experience and connectivity.