NBCUniversal, FAST Studios Launch Team USA TV

Team USA TV, a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel has been launched ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, working with NBCUniversal and FAST Studios.

The channel will give viewers a look at athletes training and competing to be part of Team USA, as well as archival footage of past Olympic Games.

Tune in to learn more about Team USA athletes, relive iconic Olympic and Paralympic moments, get behind-the-scenes access to Team USA House in Paris and hear about the Team USA athlete journey as Olympians prepare to qualify and compete.

“Team USA TV represents a welcome expansion of coverage for American Olympic and Paralympic athletes, providing a year-round companion to NBC’s coverage of national and international events, the Olympic & Paralympic Trials and the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” NBC Sports senior VP of Olympic programming and executive editor Joe Gesue said. “Showcasing athlete stories and bringing viewers closer to their journeys is the bedrock foundation of NBC’s approach, and the opportunity to partner even more closely with the USOPC will amplify our collective ability to do so.”

The new channel is available via Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree Plus, LG Channels and Xumo Play. It is expected to launch soon on Comcast NBCU’s Peacock.

“Adding Team USA to the FAST Studios roster, and producing Team USA Now, a flagship studio-based show, will allow fans everywhere to experience the athlete’s ongoing journey to represent Team USA,” FAST Studios CEO Stuart McLean said.

FAST Studios works with well-known brands to launch streaming television networks.

“In addition to supporting NBCUniversal’s wonderful Olympic and Paralympic broadcasts from Paris, Team USA TV will serve as a year-round home for Team USA athletes to share their stories, and for fans to follow the journeys of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic team athletes,” Katie Bynum Aznavorian, chief strategy and growth officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said.

“This partnership with NBC and Fast Studios extends coverage of Team USA in between the Games, fueling fans’ interest to get access to the diverse personalities and gritty performances that make up Team USA as they work every day to drive their personal performance forward and represent the United States in competition,” she said.