NBC, Peacock Set Coverage Plans for Paris 2024 Olympics

NBCUniversal announced its coverage plans for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with NBC and Peacock offering an unprecedented amount of live coverage.

Given the time zone difference, every day, NBC will provide at least nine hours of coverage of the games during daytime. NBC will broadcast the finals of swimming, gymnastics, track and field and other events live.

During primetime NBC will present a three-hour show that will take Americans up close and inside the Olympics, with behind-the-scenes access, new technology and views from iconic locations around Paris.

“The Paris Olympics are going to be the most binge-worthy event of 2024,“ NBC Spotts chairman Pete Bevacqua said. “Viewers will devour every moment of the Games for 17 straight nights on NBC in primetime where the stories of the day will be retold with special dramatic flair in front of the gathered American audience.

“For those wanting to watch the competition as it happens, Peacock will have everything live, creating the greatest single destination in sports media history,“ he added. “From the spectacular landmarks of Paris to the world’s greatest athletes performing in front of full stadiums and arenas for the first time in six years, viewers can expect one of the most extraordinary Olympics ever.”

As the Olympics’ streaming home, Peacock will stream every sports and event, including all 329 medal events. It will also have replays, NBC programming and video clips on-demand, along with virtual channels and original programming.

“Peacock is bringing the rich history of these incredible games to our viewers like never before, providing unparalleled and unprecedented access to one of the world’s greatest sporting events,” Kelly Campbell, president, president of Peacock and Direct to Consumer at NBCU said. “Already home to more live sports than any other SVOD service, Peacock is proud to be the streaming home of Team USA and all of their passionate fans.”

NBCU said Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage of the Olympics, with additional coverage on its Universo cable channel. Telemundo will focus on the men’s and women’s soccer competitions.

Some Olympic events will also appear on NBCU’s USA Network, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel.

NBCU will also be television the Paris Paralympics. Coverage plans for those competitions will be released at a future date.

The Olympics will be held from July 26 through August 11.

Comcast NBCUniversal purchased the rights to televise the summer and winter Olympics in the U.S. through 2032.