Comcast FAST Xumo Play Adds the NFL Channel ... Just in Time For the Draft

Comcast has added the NFL Channel to its Xumo Play FAST service, just in time to offer users full coverage of this year's NFL Draft, which starts Thursday.

Now, the "NFL Channel" is not to be confused with the much larger pay TV outlet, the NFL Network, which features actual live NFL games. But Xumo Play is integrating the FAST channel at an opportune time.

The NFL Channel will offer a deep dive on the draft via its NFL Draft Center coverage, which will feature analysis from hosts Mike Yam, Cynthia Frelund, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierling. Thursday's coverage, which starts at 8 p.m.. EST, will include the first round, with Friday including rounds 2 and 3. The final four rounds get announced on Saturday.

All year round, the NFL Channel features hundreds of hours or curated programming, including replays of classic games, special live programming, and movies, shows and documentaries from NFL Films and NFL Media.

“The NFL Channel is a great addition to the growing collection of quality sports channels and programming now available on Xumo Play,” said Stefan Van Engen, VP of content programming and partnerships at Xumo. “Football is America’s number one sport, and our viewers will be delighted by all the great programing available on the NFL Channel, starting with three days of special NFL draft coverage to kick off the season.”

Comcast says Xumo Play is currently reaching around 40 million monthly active users. The platform carries around 300 free, ad-supported channels.

The NFL Channel is already featured on most major FAST services, including Tubi, Pluto TV and Roku Channel.