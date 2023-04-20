Jennifer Coolidge Getting ‘Comedic Genius’ Trophy At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Actress Jennifer Coolidge will be getting the “Comedic Genius” award at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air live on May 7, the network said.

Coolidge, who starred in The White Lotus, becomes the sixth recipient of the Comedic Genius award, following Jack Black, Sacha Baron Cohen, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

Coolidge has been a Hollywood mainstay ever since playing Stifler's mom in the 1999 classic American Pie. She has also had memorable roles in The Watcher, Shotgun Wedding, Legally Blonde and Best in Show.

Sponsors of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include Cheetos and Sonic.

