‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ in Los Angeles May 7

MTV will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday, May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The evening will salute the biggest and best in movies and television.

The event will air on MTV in more than 170 countries. No host has been named, and honorees, performers and presenters have not been announced yet.

Last year, Spider-Man: No Way Home won best movie, and HBO’s Euphoria won best show. Tom Holland of Spider-Man got best performance in a movie while Zendaya of Euphoria got best performance in a show.

Barker Hangar is in Santa Monica. Sonic is sponsoring the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Executive producers for the Movie & TV Awards are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella is the music talent executive.

MTV's Video Music Awards happen in late summer. ■