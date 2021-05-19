'MTV Movie & TV Awards' Brings in Higher Ratings With Young Viewers
Two-night event scores record social views
At a time when award show viewership is dropping, MTV's bet doubling down on its Movie & TV Awards resulted in higher linear viewership and record social engagements.
This year, in addition to Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, the network followed it up with MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, creating a two-day event that was televised across 12 of ViacomCBS's cable networks.
Leslie Jones hosted the Movie & TV Awards. Nikki Glaser hosted the Unscripted program.
On MTV alone, the Movie & TV Awards Sunday was up 42% among 18- to 34-year-olds, compared to a year ago, when MTV aired a special Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.
Across all networks the Movie & TV Awards collected 1.3 million viewers and the Unscripted edition garnered 377,000 viewers, for a total of 1.7 million viewers.
MTV says the awards shows beat out the Screen Actors Guild, ESPYs, Critics Choice, People's Choice, and Spirit Awards.
In social, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted rang up 159 million social video views and 15 million engagements across the two nights, the most ever.
#MTVAwards trended for 8 hours in the U.S. and for 4 hours worldwide. The show had 5 trending topics in the U.S. including Anthony Mackie, Addison Rae, Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted were the most social telecasts on cable for two nights excluding sports.
