MTV Names Nikki Glaser Host of ‘Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted’

MTV named comedian Nikki Glaser as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The inaugural edition of the new awards show will feature highlights from reality shows and other unscripted programming.

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted is the second half of a two-night event that will kick off with the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. Leslie Jones will host.

(Image credit: MTV)

Glaser has a daily podcast and hosts You Up with Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM. She also had a Netflix comedy special, Bangin’, and was host, co-creator and executive producer of Comedy Central’s morning show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.

Executive Producers for both the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events.

Sponsors of the two-night celebration include the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s The Real Cost program and Sonic Drive-In.