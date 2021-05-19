MTV Gives the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push Two Weeks in a Row

Leslie Jones hosting the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through May 16.

On the strength of nearly 354 million TV ad impressions, an MTV promo for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards tops our chart for the second week in a row.

Hallmark Channel is right behind it in second place, hyping the “spellbinding new season” of fantasy comedy-drama Good Witch. Laughter also gets some love in fourth place, where Nickelodeon promotes a variety of its comedies including Drama Club and Side Hustle.

Rounding out the list are promos for reality fare: TLC takes third for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and HGTV grabs fifth for Home Town Takeover.

Notably, the 90 Day Fiancé spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (123), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 353,765,028

Interruption Rate: 3.01%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,709,557

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $393,072

2) Good Witch, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 212,053,918

Interruption Rate: 6.13%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,225,588

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $161,013

Impressions: 158,010,558

Interruption Rate: 1.32%

Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $706,567

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Various shows, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 136,857,409

Interruption Rate: 2.71%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $877,234

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Home Town Takeover, HGTV

Impressions: 135,412,462

Interruption Rate: 1.54%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $713,562

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,956

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).