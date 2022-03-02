MTV Movie & TV Awards Set To Return in Person on June 5
By Jon Lafayette published
‘Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted’ follows on June 6
MTV said it will hold its 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live and in person on June 5, followed again by the second annual Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on June 6.
The two events will be televised from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and appear on MTV channels in 180 countries.
Hosts, performers and presenters will be announced at a later date, the channel said.
Last year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards were hosted by Lesie Jones. Nikki Glaser hosted the inaugural edition of the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.
Also: MTV Movie & TV Awards Brings in Higher Ratings With Young Viewers
Executive producers for both MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.