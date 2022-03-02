MTV Movie & TV Awards Set To Return in Person on June 5

MTV said it will hold its 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live and in person on June 5, followed again by the second annual Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on June 6.

The two events will be televised from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and appear on MTV channels in 180 countries.

Hosts, performers and presenters will be announced at a later date, the channel said.

Last year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards were hosted by Lesie Jones . Nikki Glaser hosted the inaugural edition of the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted .

Executive producers for both MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events. ■