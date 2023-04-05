‘The White Lotus’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Last of Us’ Up for Best Show at ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards happens in Los Angeles Sunday, May 7, and Best Show is between Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Wednesday, Wolf Pack, Yellowstone and Yellowjackets.

Drew Barrymore hosts the event at Barker Hangar.

Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us each have six nominations.

Best Movie is between Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Nope, Scream VI, Smile and Top Gun: Maverick.

Best Performance in a Movie features Austin Butler of Elvis, Florence Pugh from Don’t Worry Darling, KeKe Palmer from Nope, Michael B. Jordan from Creed III and Tom Cruise from Top Gun: Maverick.

Best Performance in a Show nominees are Aubrey Plaza of The White Lotus, Christina Ricci of Yellowjackets, Jenna Ortega of Wednesday, Riley Keough of Daisy Jones & The Six, Sadie Sink from Stranger Things and Selena Gomez from Only Murders in the Building.

Other categories include Best Hero, Best Villain, Best Kiss and Best Comedic Performance.

Executive producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella and Mike Ostolaza are the music talent executives.