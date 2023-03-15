Drew Barrymore to Host ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’

Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles Sunday, May 7. The event honors the biggest and best in movies and TV.

Barrymore has been nominated for nine Movie & TV Awards and has taken home three Golden Popcorns. Her films include The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, Charlie’s Angels and E.T.: The Extraterrestrial. She hosts daytime show The Drew Barrymore Show, which premiered in fall 2020.

Executive producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Sponsors include Cheetos and Sonic.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted last year's Movie & TV Awards.