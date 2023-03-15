Drew Barrymore to Host ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’
Event happens in Los Angeles May 7
Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles Sunday, May 7. The event honors the biggest and best in movies and TV.
Barrymore has been nominated for nine Movie & TV Awards and has taken home three Golden Popcorns. Her films include The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, Charlie’s Angels and E.T.: The Extraterrestrial. She hosts daytime show The Drew Barrymore Show, which premiered in fall 2020.
Executive producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Sponsors include Cheetos and Sonic.
Vanessa Hudgens hosted last year’s Movie & TV Awards. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.