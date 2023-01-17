‘Drew Barrymore’ Renewed Through Next Season on CBS Stations

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season on the CBS-owned stations, said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, on Tuesday.

CBS Stations anchor the show in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

This season, Drew Barrymore went to a half-hour format, which stations can run back to back as a single hour or split and run across different time periods. The result is that the ratings for Drew Barrymore are cumed across the two half-hours, essentially doubling them. This season, Drew Barrymore is averaging a 0.8 national household rating, according to Nielsen, and 1.21 million viewers. According to CBS, the show has shown 4% ratings growth on WCBS, 6% growth on WBBM Chicago and 35% growth on KYW Philadelphia.

“This season, The Drew Barrymore Show debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success,” LoCascio said in a statement. “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.”

In the show’s third season, Barrymore and her Drew’s News co-host Ross Mathews have welcomed such guests to Barrymore’s set as President and First Lady Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, George Clooney, Kate Hudson, Adam Sandler, Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz, Tyler Perry and Susan Sarandon.

“It’s gratifying to see The Drew Barrymore Show continue to grow creatively and attract larger audiences,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations, also in a statement. “The new format is working out great for stations, the show and CBS Media Ventures. It makes us very happy that our viewers will be able to continue to enjoy the humor, heart and humanity that Drew, Ross and their colleagues put into each and every episode.”

Drew Barrymore’s renewal joins a slew of other pickups over the last week, including new five-year deals for CBS’ Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! on the ABC owned stations and a two-year renewal for Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd, on the Fox Television Stations as well as on Cox, Nexstar and Sinclair stations.

Drew Barrymore is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures. It is executive produced by Barrymore, Jason Katz and Marianne Schaberg.