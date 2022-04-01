'Drew Barrymore' Renewed With New Format To Allow CBS Stations to Expand Morning News

CBS Media Ventures said it renewed The Drew Barrymore Show for the 2022-23 season, but said it will have a new format that will allow CBS Station to launch new morning newscasts.

The show will be produced and distributed as two half-hour episodes that can be aired separately or as a full-hour block.

CBS Stations will take advantage of the new format by starting local morning newscasts that will air from 9 a.m .to 9:30 a.m. The newscasts will lead into the first half hour of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“We love the idea of creating a seamless flow of exquisite storytelling from the final hour of CBS Mornings to a new half-hour of local news on our CBS Stations as we lead into the distinctive approach to the topics of the day and breath of fresh air that Drew Barrymore provides,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “We very much appreciate our CBS Media Ventures colleagues’ willingness to help us reimagine how we schedule programming on our stations. This collaboration allows us to embrace the opportunity for the growing demand for local news in the communities we serve while also continuing to support a show that is delivering its strongest quarterly performance to date on our stations and is a cherished programming asset for our company.”

CBS Stations will also have the flexibility to air both half-hours of The Drew Barrymore Show on its non-CBS affiliates in markets where it has a duopoly.

The show will also continue to be carried by stations owned by Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel.

“Stations have always had a finite amount of shelf space, so we’re evolving the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of The Drew Barrymore Show through this innovative new idea. From Drew’s unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television. We love having her as part of the CBS family.”

CBS noted that The Drew Barrymore Show was a rare talk show gaining viewers last year. It was up 11% in total viewers in the first quarter of 2022 vs. first quarter of 2021. ,The show also delivered its highest quarterly performance on CBS-owned stations in women 25-54, up 12% in the first quarter of 2022 vs. first quarter 2021.

“I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” said Barrymore. “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.” ■