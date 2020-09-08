CTD's 'Drew Barrymore' Preps for Premiere

CBS Television Distribution’s new one-hour daily talker, The Drew Barrymore Show, premieres Monday, Sept. 14, with a star-studded premiere week, kicking off with a Charlie’s Angels reunion with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz, as well as an appearance from Barrymore’s frequent co-star, Adam Sandler.

Reese Witherspoon and Billy Eichner join Barrymore on Tuesday, with Eichner playing a game of “Would Drew Barrymore Like That?” a skit from his own show. Jane Fonda promotes her new book on climate change on Wednesday, and Barrymore helps actress Gabrielle Union to surprise a small-business owner. Designer Christian Siriano also leads a quarantine fashion show.

Charlize Theron and Tyra Banks come by on Thursday and the week wraps up with a singing performance by Billy Porter on Friday. Barrymore will send her audience into the weekend with signature segment, “The Weekender,” in which she points out some of her favorite things.

Online, part one of docuseries The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show launches Tuesday, with Barrymore taking viewers behind the scenes as she and her team worked to mount a new talk show during the global pandemic and resulting quarantine.

Besides celebrity interviews and appearances, The Drew Barrymore Show also will feature news, human-interest stories and lifestyle segments when it premieres on Sept. 14.

The one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and filmed in New York City. Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.