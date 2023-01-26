NBC Throws Carol Burnett a Birthday Party

Carol Burnett (Image credit: Chris Haston/NBC)

NBC airs Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love April 26. The two-hour special, airing on Burnett’s 90th birthday, will be filmed at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Guests include Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross and Vicki Lawrence.

The event will include musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry and Kristin Chenoweth, among others. They will include “Old Friends,” dedicated to Burnett’s 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; “Only an Octave Apart,” which Burnett sang alongside Beverly Sills in a 1976 television special, and Burnett’s songs from the Annie movie.

“It’s hard to imagine anyone in television more beloved than Carol Burnett,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, live events and specials, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “To throw this wonderful birthday celebration is clearly our honor, and we can’t wait to share the love that we all have for her with all her adoring fans.”

The special will share some of the most memorable moments of Burnett’s career, including her Broadway debut in “Once Upon a Mattress,” her early appearances on The Garry Moore Show; her films The Four Seasons, A Wedding and Annie; and sketch comedy series The Carol Burnett Show.

“I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.”

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love is executive produced by Burnett, Brian Miller, Steve Sauer, Paul Miller and Baz Halpin, and Mark Bracco & Linda Gierahn of Silent House Productions. ■