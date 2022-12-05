Decades Offers 'Carol Burnett' Marathon for Christmas, 'Twilight Zone' Binge for New Year's
'A Christmas Carol' salutes Burnett, 'A Toast to Twilight' toasts Serling
The Decades network offers a Carol Burnett marathon over Christmas that it is calling A Christmas Carol. The three-day marathon of Carol Burnett and Friends starts at noon ET on Christmas Eve and ends the morning of December 26.
The cast includes Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner and Tim Conway. Burnett's guests include Betty White, Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Cher and Dick Van Dyke.
The program debuted as The Carol Burnett Show in 1967, and was relaunched for syndication in 1977 as Carol Burnett and Friends.
Moving on to yew year’s, a Twilight Zone marathon happens on Decades. A Toast to Twilight starts at noon ET New Year’s Eve and continues until the morning of January 2.
Rod Serling created and hosted the show, which ran from 1959 to 1964. CBS All Access offered its own The Twilight Zone series for two seasons.
Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Decades has offered A Christmas Carol and A Toast to Twilight over the holidays for the past five years. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.