The Decades network offers a Carol Burnett marathon over Christmas that it is calling A Christmas Carol. The three-day marathon of Carol Burnett and Friends starts at noon ET on Christmas Eve and ends the morning of December 26.

The cast includes Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner and Tim Conway. Burnett's guests include Betty White, Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Cher and Dick Van Dyke.

The program debuted as The Carol Burnett Show in 1967, and was relaunched for syndication in 1977 as Carol Burnett and Friends.

Moving on to yew year’s, a Twilight Zone marathon happens on Decades. A Toast to Twilight starts at noon ET New Year’s Eve and continues until the morning of January 2.

Rod Serling created and hosted the show, which ran from 1959 to 1964. CBS All Access offered its own The Twilight Zone series for two seasons.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Decades has offered A Christmas Carol and A Toast to Twilight over the holidays for the past five years. ■