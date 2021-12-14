Decades Has ‘Carol Burnett’ on Christmas, ‘Twilight Zone’ on New Year’s

Broadcast network Decades celebrates Christmas with “A Christmas Carol”--not the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and some ghosts, but a Carol Burnett and Friends marathon. The stunt begins at 12 p.m. ET on December 25 and ends the morning of December 27.

Originally airing as The Carol Burnett Show in 1967, the program was repackaged as Carol Burnett and Friends for syndication. Besides Burnett, Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner and Tim Conway are in the cast. Guests include Betty White, Rock Hudson, Tim Conway, Sammy Davis Jr., Cher, Dick Van Dyke and Maggie Smith.

A few days later, Decades offers a Twilight Zone marathon starting on New Year’s Eve and concluding January 3. The stunt, referred to as “A Toast to Twilight,” begins 6 a.m. ET on December 31 and ends 7 a.m. January 3. Fully 119 episodes will air, including one-hour episodes from season four.

Created and hosted by Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone aired from 1959-1964, offering a mix of science fiction, horror and fantasy.

This marks the fourth year that Decades will feature “A Toast to Twilight” as a new year’s marathon.

Decades airs vintage TV shows, including The Abbott and Costello Show, The Bob Newhart Show and Family Affair. “With Decades, viewers can travel through a variety of eras to sample and enjoy an incredible variety of television favorites every day,” goes its mission statement. ■