Decades Hosts ‘Twilight Zone’ Marathon ‘Rod, White and Blue’ July 2-5
By Michael Malone published
Network will offer 120 episodes of classic show
Decades offers The Twilight Zone stunt “Rod, White and Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration” (opens in new tab) starting Saturday, July 2, at 12 p.m. ET and concluding Tuesday, July 5, at 6 a.m. Fans can binge 120 episodes of The Twilight Zone.
Created and hosted by Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone aired on CBS from 1959-1964, and blended science fiction, horror and fantasy narratives. Each episode featured a moral or unexpected plot twist, and social issues of the ’60s often came up too.
It is the fifth year of Decades offering The Twilight Zone marathon around the July 4 holiday.
Decades, which is part of Weigel Broadcasting, is available across the country, including on the Fox-owned station subchannels in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Austin, Texas, and Gainesville, Florida. The network is also available in Comcast homes in New York/New Jersey, San Francisco, Houston, Detroit, Atlanta and Minneapolis-St. Paul and streams on Frndly TV. ■
