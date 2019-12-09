HBO Has ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Succession’ Up for Top Drama Golden Globe

HBO’s Big Little Lies and Succession, Netflix’s The Crown, BBC America’s Killing Eve and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show are nominated for the best drama Golden Globe.

Best comedy is between Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and The Politician, Amazon Prime’s Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and HBO’s Barry.

Netflix has 17 nominations, ahead of HBO’s 15. Hulu and Amazon Prime have five and FX has four.

Last year, FX had 10, HBO and Amazon had nine and Netflix had eight.

Best performance by an actress in a drama is between Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show, Olivia Colman from The Crown, Jodie Comer from Killing Eve and Nicole Kidman from Big Little Lies.

Best actor in a drama is between Succession’s Brian Cox, Kit Harington of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Rami Malek from USA’s Mr. Robot, Tobias Menzies from The Crown and Billy Porter of FX’s Post.

Best actress in a comedy is between Christina Applegate from Netflix’s Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kirsten Dunst from Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Natasha Lyonne from Netflix’s Russian Doll and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag.

Best actor in a comedy has Michael Douglas from Kominsky Method, Bill Hader from Barry, Ben Platt from The Politician, Paul Rudd from Netflix’s Living With Yourself and Ramy Youssef from Hulu’s Ramy on the short list.

Ricky Gervais hosts the Golden Globes on NBC Jan. 5.

Best motion picture is between 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and The Two Popes.

HBO’s Chernobyl and Netflix’s The Crown and Unbelievable lead among series with four apiece.

Netflix also leads in movie nominations with 17, ahead of Sony Pictures’ eight.

Best limited series or motion picture made for TV is between Hulu’s Catch-22, HBO’s Chernobyl, FX’s Fosse/Verdon, Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and Netflix’s Unbelievable.

Best performance by an actress in a limited series has Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever of Unbelievable, Joey King of Hulu’s The Act, Helen Mirren from HBO’s Catherine the Great and Michelle Williams from Fosse/Verdon on the list.

Best performance by an actor in a limited series features Christopher Abbott of Catch-22, Sacha Baron Cohen from Netflix’s The Spy, Russell Crowe from The Loudest Voice, Jared Harris of Chernobyl and Sam Rockwell from Fosse/Verdon.

Best supporting actress in a limited series is between Patricia Arquette from The Act, Helena Bonham Carter from The Crown, Toni Collette from Unbelievable, Meryl Streep from Big Little Lies and Emily Watson of Chernobyl.

Best supporting actor in a limited series has Alan Arkin of The Kominsky Method, Kieran Culkin from Succession, Andrew Scott from Fleabag, Stellan Skarsgard from Chernobyl and Henry Winkler from Barry in the running.