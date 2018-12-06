Golden Globes Nominations Announced

Nominations for the Golden Globe Awards were announced, and it’s FX’s The Americans and Pose, Netflix’s Bodyguard, Amazon Prime’s Homecoming and BBC America’s Killing Eve that are up for top drama.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is hosting the Golden Globes, alongside Andy Samberg, Jan. 6. NBC airs the awards, which are given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Best comedy is between HBO’s Barry, NBC’s The Good Place, Showtime’s Kidding, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Best performance by an actress in a drama is between Caitriona Balfe of Outlander, Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale, Sandra Oh of Killing Eve, Julia Roberts of Homecoming and Keri Russell of The Americans.

Best performance by an actor in a drama is between Jason Bateman of Ozark, Stephan James of Homecoming, Richard Madden from Bodyguard, Billy Porter of Pose and Matthew Rhys of The Americans.

Best performance by an actress in a comedy singles out Kristen Bell of The Good Place, Candice Bergen of Murphy Brown, Alison Brie of Glow, Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Debra Messing of Will & Grace.

Best actor in a comedy is between Sacha Baron Cohen of Who is America, Jim Carrey from Kidding, Michael Douglas from The Kominsky Method, Donald Glover of Atlanta and Bill Hader of Barry.

FX led all networks with 10 nominations, ahead of 9 for HBO and Amazon, 8 for Netflix, 6 for Showtime, 3 for NBC, 2 for BBC America, Hulu and TNT and one for Bravo, CBS, National Geographic and Starz.

The Golden Globes salute the best in film and television. Best movie is between Black Panther, BlacKKKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star is Born.

Best director has Bradley Cooper of A Star is Born, Alfonso Cuaron of Roma, Peter Farrelly of Green Book, Spike Lee of BlacKKKlansman and Adam McKay of Vice in the running.

Best limited series or motion picture made for television is between TNT’s The Alienist, FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, HBO’s Sharp Objects and Amazon Prime’s A Very English Scandal.

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture has Amy Adams of Sharp Objects, Patricia Arquette of Escape at Dannemora, Connie Britton of Dirty John, Laura Dern of The Tale and Regina King of Seven Seconds in the hunt.

Best actor in that category is between Antonio Banderas of Genius: Picasso, Daniel Bruhl of The Alienist, Darren Criss of The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Benedict Cumberbatch of Patrick Melrose and Hugh Grant of A Very English Scandal.

Best supporting actress is between Alex Borstein of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Patricia Clarkson of Sharp Objects, Penelope Cruz of The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Thandie Newton of Westworld and Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Best supporting actor is between Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method, Kieran Culkin in Succession, Edgar Ramirez of The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Ben Whishaw of A Very English Scandal and Henry Winkler of Barry.