NBC Orders Fourth Season of ‘The Good Place’

NBC has picked up a fourth season of comedy The Good Place. The number of episodes has not been determined.

The Good Place stars stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden.

Produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment, The Good Place executive producers are Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard.

“Congratulations to Mike Schur and an exceptional cast and crew, all of whom collaborate to create a thoughtful, mind-bending and hysterical series unlike anything else on television,” said Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz, co-presidents, scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “We can’t wait to see what unexpected stories the new season will bring.”

The show is averaging a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers overall, according to Nielsen Media Research.