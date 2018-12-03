Blake Shelton to Host NBC Elvis Presley Special Feb. 17

NBC will air the two-hour special Elvis All-Star Tribute Sunday, Feb. 17. Blake Shelton will host. The special will feature a group of what NBC calls “music superstars” who will pay tribute to Presley, recreating the “spectacle” of the ‘68 Comeback Special that NBC aired 50 years ago, when Presley sported a black leather jumpsuit.

The guest musicians will be announced early in 2019.

Elvis All-Star Tribute will also showcase rare Elvis Presley footage and interviews from those involved in the special, including Priscilla Presley and director Steve Binder.

“I can remember sitting in front of my television set and watching the Elvis special,” said Ken Ehrlich, producer of Elvis All-Star Tribute. “I already knew that I could never do what he did as an artist, but seeing that show had a great deal to do with my dreams of having a career in television production. To this day, I’ve been grateful to Elvis and producer/director Steve Binder for inspiring me to be able to revisit that event 50 years later and pay our own homage to what an iconic moment that was in both music and television.”