Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg Named Golden Globes Hosts

Sandra Oh, star of BBC America drama Killing Eve, and Andy Samberg, star of NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will co-host the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast happens Sunday, Jan. 6. NBC airs the show.

Winners in 25 categories, 14 in film and 11 in television, are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.”

The Golden Globes are produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” said HFPA president Meher Tatna. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

Oh is co-executive producer and star in Killing Eve. She previously played Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy.

Samberg stars in cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Prior to that, he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards telecast averaged a 5.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 19 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.