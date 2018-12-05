‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Back on Amazon

Season two of hit comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is on Amazon Prime. Amy Sherman-Palladino created the show, which won the Emmy for top comedy in September.

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Midge Maisel, a ‘50s woman whose failed marriage inspires her to try stand-up comedy, won best actress in a comedy at the Emmys. She said the show is "about a woman who is finding her voice anew."

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak are also in the cast.

Amazon said of the second season, “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are the executive producers.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel beat out Atlanta, Barry, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glow, Silicon Valley and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for the top comedy Emmy.