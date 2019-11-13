Ricky Gervais to Host Golden Globes Jan. 5

Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globe Awards, which happen Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton and air on NBC. It is the 77th annual Golden Globes, given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

Creator and star of The Office, Extras and After Life, Gervais hosted the Golden Globes in 2010-12 and again in 2016. “Once again, they've made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards averaged 18.6 million viewers in “live plus same day” Nielsens. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted. Seth Meyers hosted in 2018.

The Globes are produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions, and Barry Adelman, executive VP of television at dick clark productions, will be executive producers.