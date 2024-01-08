‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Beef’ Dominate Golden Globe Awards

It was a big night for three television shows as HBO’s Succession, FX’s The Bear, and Netflix’s Beef took home the majority of Golden Globe Awards in the television category during Sunday night's ceremony.

Succession, which ended its four season-run last spring, won four Golden Globes, including the award for best drama series, beating out another HBO freshman series The Last Of Us, as well as Netflix shows The Crown and The Diplomat, and Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show.

The series also took home statutes in the Best Male Actor category for Kieran Culkin, Best Female Actor for Sarah Snook, and Best Male Supporting Actor category for Matthew Macfadyen.

The Bear won the best comedy series statuette, while series star Jeremy Allen White was a repeat winner in the competitive Best Performance by a Male Actor in a musical or comedy category, besting Barry’s Bill Hader, Shrinking’s Jason Segel, Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, and Only Murders in the Building’s Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri was a surprise winner in a best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy category that included last year’s winner, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, The Great’s Elle Fanning, Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan and Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez.

Netflix’s The Beef swept the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture categories, winning best series, as well as Best male and female Performances for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, respectively.

The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki was the only other winner in the traditional Golden Globe television categories, taking home the Best Female Supporting Actor statuette for her role as Princess Diana in the Netflix drama series. Comedian Ricky Gervais won the Golden Globe in the newly-created Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television category for his Netflix special Armageddon.

Comedian Joe Koy hosted The Dick Clark Productions-produced Golden Globes ceremony, which aired on CBS after NBC dropped the show in 2022 due to the show’s former owner, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and other issues.

The Golden Globe Award Winners in the Television Category:

Best Drama Series – Succession (HBO)

Best Performance by Male Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy – The Bear (Fx)

Best Performance by a Male Actor, Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Best Performance by a Female Actor, Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Best Limited, Anthology Series or Motion Picture – Beef (Netflix)

Best Male Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture – Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)

Best Female Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture – Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Best Male Supporting Actor – Mathew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Best Female Supporting Actor – Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy – Ricky Gervais, Armageddon (Netflix)