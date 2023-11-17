CBS Grabs Golden Globe Awards

CBS has picked up the Golden Globe Awards and will air them Sunday, January 7. NBC aired the Globes earlier this year, but did not air them in 2022 due to the Globes’ parent organization’s lack of diversity and other issues.

An NFL doubleheader will lead into the 81st Golden Globes on CBS January 7. Paramount Plus will stream the Golden Globes, which goes 8 to 11 p.m. ET and 5 to 8 p.m. PT. Stations in the Pacific time zone that air the event live will also rebroadcast the telecast in prime.

“Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS. “The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS’ new primetime schedule in February.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts the Golden Globes, which celebrate the best in TV and film. Dick Clark Productions produces and owns the event.

“We’re so proud to bring the Golden Globes to CBS to celebrate 81 years of awards show history,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and owner of Dick Clark Productions. “CBS has demonstrated an impressive 30-year commitment to the Grammys and been instrumental to their long-term success. In CBS, we found an ideal partner who understands the value of live entertainment programming and whose multiplatform distribution model is reflective of how global audiences choose to consume content today.”