Keri Russell Political Thriller 'The Diplomat' Beats All Comers With So-So Start -- Netflix Weekly Rankings

The Diplomat, a political thriller starring Keri Russell as a career foreign service worker who gets in over her head when she takes a high-profile gig at the center of an international crisis, was the most-watched show on Netflix last week, with eight first-season episodes capturing a so-so 57.5 million streaming hours in the first four days on the Netflix global platform.

In its fifth week, Ryan Murphy spy thriller The Night Agent finally dropped out of the top spot, finishing second overall with 56.7 million streaming minutes. The Night Agent produced Netflix's fifth best first-28-day performance ever for an English-language TV series.

In third place overall for the week of April 17-23 was the season 2 debut of Colombian thriller The Marked Heart, which drew 52.3 million viewing hours.

No Netflix series came even close to the 100 million+ hour streaming threshold last week.

