Keri Russell Political Thriller 'The Diplomat' Beats All Comers With So-So Start -- Netflix Weekly Rankings
'The Night Agent' finished its first-28-days window as the fifth most streamed Netflix English-language show ever
The Diplomat, a political thriller starring Keri Russell as a career foreign service worker who gets in over her head when she takes a high-profile gig at the center of an international crisis, was the most-watched show on Netflix last week, with eight first-season episodes capturing a so-so 57.5 million streaming hours in the first four days on the Netflix global platform.
In its fifth week, Ryan Murphy spy thriller The Night Agent finally dropped out of the top spot, finishing second overall with 56.7 million streaming minutes. The Night Agent produced Netflix's fifth best first-28-day performance ever for an English-language TV series.
In third place overall for the week of April 17-23 was the season 2 debut of Colombian thriller The Marked Heart, which drew 52.3 million viewing hours.
No Netflix series came even close to the 100 million+ hour streaming threshold last week.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!