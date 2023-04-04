‘The Night Agent’ Soars in Week 2 — Netflix Weekly Rankings for March 27 - April 2

Already renewed for a second season after a big first four days on Netflix, Ryan Murphy-produced spy thriller The Night Agent generated a hit-series-level 216.4 million viewing hours to lead all of streaming in viewership for the week of March 27-April 2.

The Night Agent stars relative newcomer Gabriel Basso as a low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who stumbles onto a mysterious case leading straight to the Oval Office.

Finishing second among all Netflix series and movies was Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to the 2019 tongue-in-cheek whodunit starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

It wasn't so much the performance of just the sequel, which drew a solid-if-unspectacular 64.4 million viewing hours in its first three days on Netflix. It's when you factor in the nearly 25 million hours of viewing generated by the original last weekend that you see that Murder Mystery holistically provided a decent meal for Netflix.

